Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Portsmouth all keen on ex-Arsenal youngster who’s now a free agent

Huddersfield Town and League One duo Barnsley and Portsmouth are all keen on signing Robbie Burton, claims Football Insider.

Burton, 23, is a free agent after recently leaving Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb. The former Arsenal man has recently spent time on loan with Irish side Sligo Rovers but is on the lookout for a new club after seeing his Zagreb contract come to an end earlier this month.

Football Insider say that Burton – who has represented Wales at U16, U17, U19, and U21 level – is now wanted by English Football League trio Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, and Portsmouth. Burton spent 14 years with the Gunners between 2006 and 2020, but only ever featured for the U21 side.

Huddersfield Town are struggling near the bottom of the Championship table whilst Barnsley sit inside the play-off places in League One – a few places ahead of managerless Pompey.

1 of 15 Who is this? Josh Cullen Taylor Harwood-Bellis Josh Brownhill Ian Maatsen

For a 23-year-old, Burton doesn’t have that much experience. And he’s never played in the Football League so his signing would be a risk for either Barnsley, Huddersfield, or Pompey.

But he featured 14 times in Croatia’s top flight for Zagreb and he also played in Europe, so he’ll have gained some good experience in the past few years, just not Football League experience.

For Burton, an exciting potential move lies ahead and for the linked teams, it’s an equally exciting rumour as Burton might well be a hidden gem on the free agent market.

A League One move might see him get more game time though. Huddersfield are in a pretty desperate situation right now and it doesn’t seem likely that Burton would be thrown straight into their starting XI. But a move to Barnsley or Pompey seems exciting, and it could be a shrewd signing for either side given the fact that he’s a free agent.

It’ll be interesting to see if this rumour goes anywhere in the next two weeks.