‘A long term candidate’ – Journalist delivers verdict on West Ham’s reported interest in West Brom boss Carlos Corberan

Dean Jones believes West Ham would consider West Brom boss Carlos Corberan as a ‘long term candidate’, but not so much of a short-term candidate.

Reports emerged earlier this month claiming that West Ham were considering a surprise move for West Brom boss Corberan, amid David Moyes’ struggles in charge of the Premier League club. The Scot sees his side sitting in 18th place of the Premier League table after a run of seven games without a win.

Corberan meanwhile has dragged the Baggies from the relegation zone into the Championship play-off places in just a matter of weeks. He’s had an immediate impact at The Hawthorns, but Jones doesn’t believe he’d have an immediate impact with West Ham.

Speaking to FLW about the Hammers’ reported interest in Corberan, he said:

“I think he might be a name they’ve talked about and would consider as a long term candidate. I’m not 100% convinced that this is the path to go down in terms of a firefighting route.

“West Ham need an immediate impact here if they do change managers and as part of that, I think you’re going to need somebody that fans can relate to and respect. That’s a really difficult thing to find in a manager that not many of them will know much about.

“So, it’s not really a case of whether he could do the job. It’s more the case of could he instantly turn things around and get everybody on side because that’s the big battle that West Ham are going to have over the coming weeks.”