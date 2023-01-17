3 right-backs Norwich City should consider as fresh Max Aarons claims emerge

Norwich City are once again dealing with the possibility of losing their star defender Max Aarons, with clubs around Europe targeting the full-back.

Norwich City reportedly rejected two loan offers for Aarons back in the summer. Manchester United were also interested in Aarons back in October as they went in search of competition for Diogo Dalot, and recent reports have claimed that a number of teams were watching Aarons in action v Preston last weekend.

With a sale in the final to weeks of this month’s transfer window looking like a possibility, we look at three players Norwich City should consider if Aarons moves on this month…

Tommy Smith

The Middlesbrough right-back has been a regular starter under Michael Carrick, having played every minute for the Boro. since October.

And reports this week have suggested that new Norwich boss Wagner is lining up the Middlesbrough full-back as a potential replacement for Aarons, with Wagner cautious of European clubs making a move for the defender.

Smith was a crucial part of the Huddersfield Town squad that got promoted to the Premier League under Wagner, playing over 200 games for the Terriers during his time at the club. A move to Stoke City followed where he spent the next three years.

Whilst Smith has been a key part of Carrick’s defence this season, a move to Carrow Road could be appealing for the full-back, where he would link up with his former boss.

Jonjoe Kenny

Hertha Berlin right-back Jonjoe Kenny has been playing regular football in the Bundesliga this season, as Hertha look to stay in the top flight of German football.

The Englishman played under Norwich boss Wagner whilst at Schalke in 2020, before the full-back returned from his loan spell, with Kenny still under contract at Everton during this time.

With that, Kenny has plenty of experience in English football. Loan spells at Wigan Athletic and Oxford United whilst at Everton followed first-team appearances for the Toffees, before moving to Berlin.

Kenny may feel he has unfinished business in England, and if Aarons moves on, Carrow Road could be the perfect place for Kenny to make his mark on the English game. However, with the right-back being a regular starter in the Bundesliga, Norwich will have to offer a lot of what they get from the Aarons deal to persuade the German club to let go of Kenny.

Calvin Ramsay

Ramsay has made just two appearances for Premier League side Liverpool since joining the club from Aberdeen, in what was a £6.5million move to Anfield in the summer.

The Scottish full-back has earned a call-up to his national squad and made his debut against Turkey in November, but he is yet to play in the Premier League for Liverpool.

Neco Williams went on loan to Fulham whilst he was still at Liverpool, which kick-started his career as a Premier League player, and we could see that again with Ramsay.

The young full-back could be the perfect replacement for Aarons; Ramsay is attacking-minded and has played plenty of senior football during his time in the Scottish top flight, so could fit straight into Wagner’s side.