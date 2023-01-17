3 Oscar Estupinan replacements Hull City must consider amid Premier League rumours

Hull City talisman Oscar Estupinan is claimed to have been fielding interest from elsewhere this month.

Premier League sides Nottingham Forest, Southampton and Everton have all been said to be keen on the Tigers’ striker.

The Colombian has 12 goals and an assist to his name, and so despite Hull City’s struggles for much of this season, Estupinan has been a positive.

Amid the interest from elsewhere, it will be wise for Hull City to consider some potential replacements. Here, we put forward three who would fit the bill…

Sam Surridge

Surridge’s career to date is a fascinating one in that he has always been a useful player, but has never fully been thrust into the limelight.

He was a Bournemouth player for six years but hardly played and was regularly sent out on loan. At Nottingham Forest, he has now found a permanent home but their promotion to the Premier League has come at his detriment.

Surridge hasn’t been able to find regular minutes, leading to speculation over a winter return to the Championship. He is quite a versatile forward in that despite his size, he can run in behind and is generally mobile. That could make him a solid option for Liam Rosenior this month.

Jonson Clarke-Harris

Clarke-Harris made a good impression in the Championship last season despite Peterborough United’s struggles and now that they’re back in League One, he’s starring again.

He is still at the top of the scoring charts alongside Bristol Rovers’ Aaron Collins, netting 13 times in 24 third-tier games.

The Jamaican international has regularly delivered up and down the EFL and has shown the ability to do so at Hull City’s level. He is a real handful physically and fits the bill as one of the potential Estupinan replacements.

Victor Adeboyejo

Adeboyejo is another in-form forward in League One and comes in as the last name on this list..

Players that can deliver in the attacking third when a team is struggling are like gold dust, and Adeboyejo is a prime example of this. He has 11 league goals for Burton Albion, who currently sit 23rd in the standings.

He is another sizable forward that can give headaches to most defences and this sort of physicality and willingness to get stuck-in is integral in the EFL and could make him a solid option for the Tigers if Estupinan leaves.