3 Jordan Hugill alternatives Derby County should consider amid Norwich City transfer links

Derby County were among the sides linked with a move for Norwich City striker Jordan Hugill recently.

The Norwich City striker has struggled for game time this season and according to Football Insider, Derby County are alongside Birmingham City and Rotherham United in eyeing a move.

The Rams are keen on bringing in more talent as they look to weigh in on the automatic promotion conversation in League One.

Here though, we put forward three Hugill alternatives Derby County should also keep in mind this month…

Josh Gordon

Kicking things off in League Two and Barrow’s rise up from non-league is particularly impressive. They now have a number of attacking talent with winger Ben Whitfield leading the league in assists, but the man in question is Josh Gordon.

Gordon has netted 11 times this season with just one coming from the penalty spot – this puts him 5th highest in the division. He scores once every 175 minutes, as well as having chipped in with one assist to date.

At 27, he fits in with Derby County’s previous recruitment when it comes to ready-to-go players, as can be seen with David McGoldrick and James Collins.

Sean Maguire

Another of the Hugill alternatives is fellow Championship striker Maguire. He has been a Preston North End man for a while now after thriving in Ireland, his home country.

The 28-year-old has been sidelined this season but he’s now fit and available for selection again. He isn’t a regular starter though and a winter exit could be sanctioned, with manager Ryan Lowe currently going for a younger approach with Tom Cannon and Bed Woodburn.

He’s proven a handful at Championship level before but a drop down to League One could be for the best as he looks to find regular minutes.

Kenneth Zohore

The last of the three options is Zohore, whose career in English football has been very on and off, having performed well with Cardiff City before struggling with the Baggies.

He remains at The Hawthorns but he is out of favour completely, failing to come into contention under multiple managers and this winter could finally yield a move away. He offers physicality and an aerial presence and that could make him a useful option for Paul Warne to have at Pride Park.