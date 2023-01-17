3 attacking signings Swansea City should consider if move for Chiedozie Ogbene falls through

Swansea City continue to be linked with a move for Rotherham United winger Chiedozie Ogbene, but the Swans are failing in their attempt to agree a deal.

Reports emerged revealing that the Millers want £1million for Ogbene. However, Swansea have reportedly failed to agree a deal with Rotherham for the Irish winger and a move for Ogbene looks to be stalling.

With Millwall now also interested in the Rotherham star, the Swans may have to look elsewhere for an attacking addition this month, and quickly, with Michael Obafemi and Morgan Whittaker looking like they could both be on the move this month.

Here we look at three players Swansea City should consider if a move for Ogbene falls through…

Aaron Collins

Born in Newport, Bristol Rovers striker Collins has been in incredible form this season for the Gas. The forward, who can play anywhere in attack, has scored 13 goals this season whilst also claiming 10 assists.

Collins has the most goal contributions in League One this season, and with the Welshman still without a cap for Wales, a move to the Championship could be very appealing to him, and a move to Swansea could bring him closer to home.

However, Bristol Rovers will be very reluctant to let go of their star man, with the Gas battling for a surprise spot in the League One play-off places.

Keane Lewis-Potter

Lewis-Potter has struggled for game time at Brentford since joining from Hull City. The attacker has played just nine times for the Bees this season, with six of those coming off the bench.

The winger signed for Brentford in a reported £16million deal, rising to £20 million, but he has not made the impact he would have hoped for. A Championship loan spell though could bring back the form he showed at Hull before signing for the Bees.

During his time at Hull he made over 100 appearances for the club whilst scoring 30 goals in all competitions, and has experience performing at a high level in the Championship. Whilst Brentford paid a high fee for Lewis-Potter, sending him out on loan could help him continue his development, and if Swansea were to sign him, he would definitely help the Welsh side in their quest for the play-offs.

Siriki Dembele

Dembele is another player who has been limited in chances in the Premier League, with the winger making just five appearances for Bournemouth this season; none of which were starts.

The former Peterborough United man made a positive impact when he came off the bench for Bournemouth against Brentford on Saturday evening, and could well be considered by Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil for the rest of the season.

However, once their injured players make a return, the likes of Marcus Tavernier and Junior Stanislas will most likely be ahead of Dembele in the pecking order.

Therefore, a loan move to the Championship could be significant for Dembele to play regularly in the Premier League in the future, and Swansea could be the ideal location as they push for the play-offs.