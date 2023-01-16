‘Very difficult situation’ – Eustace discusses the possibility of more Birmingham City signings this month

Birmingham City boss John Eustace has played down the possibility of his side making any more permanent player signings during this month’s transfer window.

Birmingham City have enjoyed a relatively busy first two weeks of the January transfer window. Kevin Long has signed on a permanent deal from Burnley and Reda Khadra has joined on loan from Brighton, with Jonathan Leko leaving to join MK Dons on a permanent basis.

And in the wake of a collapsed takeover bid, and fears of off-field issues at St Andrew’s, Eustace has offered a coy stance on the possibility of his side making any more permanent player signings during the remainder of this month’s transfer window.

He told Birmingham Live when asked if more permanent signings are a possibility:

“Probably not, I wouldn’t have thought so, but we will be trying hard to make it happen. It’s a very difficult situation we are in at the club to do that. We will just keep working on what we have got.”

Blues have now lost their last four games in the Championship, with the last being a 4-2 defeat away at fellow strugglers Bristol City. The result left Birmingham City in 18th place of the table with just six points separating them and Huddersfield Town in 22nd.

Times are certainly hard for Birmingham City. After a failed takeover of the club, form on the pitch has worsened, and the clubs looks to be right back at square one.

But Eustace is a good coach and he’ll have a long-term vision for his side. That vision can’t come to life though if he can’t make the necessary changes and additions in the transfer market.

The club needs to make more permanent signings and stop relying on a few key loan signings every season, as they end up going through a mini squad rebuild every summer.

But the club may yet pull off another, or maybe even a couple, of player signings in the final two weeks of the window. Although it seems like they’ll only be made if Blues can get a very good deal on the player.

Birmingham City return to action v Forest Green Rovers in the FA Cup tomorrow night.