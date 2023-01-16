Blackburn Rovers star Dom Hyam was forced off against Rotherham United with an injury, and Jon Dahl Tomasson has now confirmed he is to be assessed.

Following the game, Rovers manager Tomasson said to the club’s media team:

“Dom has an issue with his ankle. We don’t know how it will be just yet.

“It’s something we’ll have to wait a couple of days to assess.”

Blackburn Rovers currently sit in the play-off spots and so to concede four unanswered goals was quite the shock. The Millers are much nearer the foot of the table yet were on fire last time out, with Hakeem Odoffin starting the scoring in the first minute and then Conor Washington topping it all off in added time.

As for Hyam though, the Blackburn Rovers star has played a major part in this so-far successful season. He has appeared in 23 matches, the majority of which he has played the duration, until this setback.

He went to ground in the wake of the second goal against the Millers and was unable to continue, being replaced just before the hour mark. His teammates went on to concede a further two goals from the Northern Irish pairing of Washington and Ferguson.

1 of 25 Whose stadium has a higher capacity? Spurs Arsenal

Another concern…

This is already a tough month for Tomasson as he hopes to keep hold of his key assets. The busy fixture list means there’s not much room for injuries, so Hyam’s situation will be a concern.

It isn’t all doom and gloom though with Rovers being amongst the clubs supposedly looking into a loan move for Leeds United youngster Joe Gelhardt.

While busy on the transfer front though, it will be hoped that Hyam’s injury isn’t anything too serious. He’s been vital since signing from Coventry City and losing him for a prolonged spell would seriously damage Rovers’ hopes of earning a play-off spot.