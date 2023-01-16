Tranmere Rovers defender wanted by League Two duo, report claims

Tranmere Rovers centre-back Kyle Jameson is attracting interest from League Two rivals Colchester United and Harrogate Town, Football League World has said.

Tranmere Rovers added centre-back Jameson to their ranks in the summer transfer window.

He joined the club following the expiry of his contract with Oldham Athletic but since then, the former Chelsea and West Brom youngster has struggled for game time. He’s played just 10 times for Micky Mellon’s side across all competitions, playing in just one League Two game since August.

Now, with the January transfer window in full swing, Jameson has interest from elsewhere.

Football League World claims that League Two duo Colchester United and Harrogate Town are both interested in the 24-year-old defender. He’s only got six months left on his contract at Prenton Park and after a lack of game time in the first half of the season, Jameson could head elsewhere before the end of the window.

Up for a relegation fight?

Both Colchester United and Harrogate Town are in and around the lower reaches of the League Two table and despite holding a decent gap to the bottom two, both will know they can’t rest on their laurels.

Matty Bloomfield’s Colchester have built a healthy gap to the relegation zone after three consecutive wins, meaning they are now seven points clear. As for Harrogate, they’re five points away but have now not won in their last four games.

The addition of Jameson would help boost one of the two sides’ faltering defensives, with Harrogate boasting the second worst defence in the league. They’ve conceded 40 goals in 25 goals, a total only worsened by Hartlepool United (47).