Swansea City reject Rangers’ bid for star attacker

Rangers are keen on Swansea City star Morgan Whittaker and the club have seen a bid rejected for the forward, Wales Online has said.

Swansea City opted to recall Whittaker from his Plymouth Argyle loan at the start of this month.

The Derby-born 22-year-old had been in flying form for the Pilgrims, netting nine goals and providing seven assists in 31 games for the club. He had nailed down a starting spot in Steven Schumacher’s XI and was influential in helping them to the top of the table at this stage.

Since his return to South Wales, speculation has been rife over his future and now, fresh claims of interest have emerged,

Wales Online has reported that Rangers are now keen on signing the Swansea City attacker and have even seen a bid rejected for the former Derby County youngster. The Swans are yet to decide whether to cash in on Whittaker while they can or if they want to keep him onboard for their play-off push.

1 of 25 Whose stadium has a higher capacity? Spurs Arsenal

A decision to make…

Whittaker was in flying form for Plymouth Argyle and with Rangers in the market for attacking additions, it’s not much of a surprise that a player of his talents has emerged on Mick Beale’s radar at Ibrox.

The decision over his future will be one that Swansea City have to make sooner rather than later though.

The ongoing uncertainty over his immediate future after such a strong season to date won’t do the player any good, and it leaves fans with even more questions for the club’s hierarchy. Clarity is needed over what’s next for Whittaker, and with Rangers now in the race, they could be prompted into a decision.