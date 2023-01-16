Swansea City lining up replacements as Obafemi nears Burnley switch

Swansea City are already looking at potential replacements for outgoing striker Michael Obafemi, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Swansea City signed Obafemi from Premier League side Southampton in August 2021, and he has gone on to make 52 appearances in all competitions, scoring 15 goals and registering four assists during that time.

At just 22 years old he is a player with a big future ahead of him and bags of potential, and so it is no surprise to see him linked with sides challenging for automatic promotion. Burnley are said to be close to completing a deal for the forward, and the switch looks increasingly likely to be sealed before the transfer deadline.

According to Nixon, the Swans are already looking at replacements for Obafemi. They are anticipating him to leave the Swansea.com Stadium this month and are hoping to secure a replacement as quickly as possible as per a report from Inside Futbol.

Obafemi has been a good servant to Swansea City and ideally they would have liked to have kept hold of the Republic of Ireland international beyond this month in their hopes of getting into the division’s top six come the end of the campaign.

To lose such a player does come as a blow to Russell Martin’s side, but it is positive that they are already looking into replacements to make the transition as smooth as possible and so they aren’t without someone of his quality for a number of weeks before making a signing.

They do also have enough to get by in the meantime should there be a period after Obafemi leaves before bringing someone in. The likes of Joel Piroe, Jamie Paterson and Liam Cullen have also impressed in forward areas this season and so should be okay if they can’t sign a replacement quickly.