Rotherham United boss addresses latest Middlesbrough Barlaser speculation as Newcastle United sell-on fee is revealed

Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor has played down claims of a £900,000 Middlesbrough bid for Dan Barlaser.

Middlesbrough have been heavily linked with a move for Rotherham United playmaker Barlaser, 25, in recent weeks. Last week, reports emerges revealing that the Millers had received bids for players and going into the weekend, Daily Mail claimed that Boro had made a £900,000 offer for Barlaser.

But speaking after his side’s emphatic 4-0 win over Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, Rotherham United boss Taylor said of Barlaser’s situation:

“There have been bids for Dan but that number isn’t correct. Dan is still our player, as it stands. I was pleased with where he was on the pitch and what he could do for the team.

“We know what is coming in the next couple of weeks. The interest will probably heighten in him and possibly in a couple of out other players. We will have to handle that interest on its merit every time it comes in.”

The same report from Rotherham Advertiser also revealed that Barlaser’s former club Newcastle United are owed 40% of any sale, meaning that it would take a ‘substantial bid’ for Rotherham United to part ways with Barlaser.