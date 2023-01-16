Rob Edwards issues honest reaction after Luton Town star’s latest Premier League links

Luton Town boss Rob Edwards has said he’s not aware of ‘concrete interest’ from Southampton but failed to close the door on a winter exit.

Luton Town star Bree looks to be attracting interest from the Premier League this month.

He was first said to be a target for high-flying Fulham before Nathan Jones’ relegation-battling Southampton were mentioned as admirers. Edwards was quizzed on the Fulham links, stating he had heard nothing at the time.

Now, he’s been asked about interest from the Saints too.

As quoted by Luton Today, the Hatters’ boss has again said that he isn’t aware of any concrete interest in Bree. However, he refused to rule out a winter departure for the right-sided defender despite his desire to keep him on board this month.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter when asked about Southampton links:

“There’s nothing that I know of at the moment, but like I said before, nothing would surprise me because he’s a really good player and obviously he’ll be out of contract in the summer.