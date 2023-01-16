Report shares latest on Swansea City’s pursuit of Rotherham United’s Ogbene with clubs failing to agree on a deal

Swansea City’s pursuit of Rotherham United attacker Chiedozie Ogbene is stalling, with the two teams now ‘further away’ from reaching an agreement, says Swansea Independent.

Ogbene, 25, is a long-term target of the Swans’. The Irishman has enjoyed a strong season in the Championship so far with six goals and two assists to his name, with reports going into this month suggesting that he was once again a top target for Russell Martin’s Swansea City.

Then last week, reports emerged revealing that the Millers want £1million for Ogbene, but that Swansea weren’t ready to pay that amount for the player. And Swansea Independent has now revealed that the two teams were closer to reaching an agreement last week, but that they’re now ‘further away in agreement than they have been of late’.

Swansea City often seem to land on a transfer target and pursue them quite intensely, so they’ll be really disappointed to not be closer to a deal for Ogbene. But at the same time, Swansea aren’t a club to go spending lots of money and Rotherham United aren’t a team to cash in easily, and that might be especially true given that they’re struggling near the foot of the Championship table.

Swans to move on?

Martin looks to be in need of some attacking reinforcements this month with both Jamie Paterson and Michael Obafemi looking set to move on. And if a deal for Ogbene can’t be worked out soon, the Swans might have to move on to other targets.

There’s likely to be a lot of Premier League youngsters available for loan deals this month but whether there’s any who can come in and immediately make an impact at Championship level remains to be seen. Swans will have to do some digging and they might yet have to fork out some money to bring in the right player, which doesn’t often seem likely at the Welsh club.

Swansea City face Bristol City in the FA Cup tomorrow night.