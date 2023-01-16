Report reveals significant update on Portsmouth’s hunt for a new manager

Portsmouth are poised to name their new manager in the next 48 hours, a report from The News has said.

Portsmouth’s hunt for a new manager has been ongoing since the decision to part ways with Danny Cowley this month.

Pompey parted ways with Cowley and his brother Nicky following a dismal run of form. Their struggles have continued under caretaker boss Simon Bassey though, leaving them down in 15th place in the League One table.

Plenty of names have been linked with the vacant post at Fratton Park in the wake of Cowley’s departure and now, The News has said there could finally be some positive news regarding the hunt for a new boss.

The local outlet reports that the new head coach and Cowley’s successor is set to be named by the club in the next 48 hours.

The name of the incoming boss is not revealed, but the search for a new boss is now nearing conclusion and come finally come to a close in the coming days.

A new chapter at Fratton Park…

It remains to be seen just who takes the reins at Fratton Park, but it will be hoped they are the boss who can finally lead the club forward after difficult years in League One.

They’ve been unsuccessful in their bids to make a rise to the Championship and with another season at risk of descending into obscurity, it will be hoped the incoming manager can guide Pompey back onto the right track after a dismal run in recent months.

The appointment of a new boss while the transfer window is still open would give them a chance to potentially make a new addition or two to help them shape the ranks at Portsmouth as well.