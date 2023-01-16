Report reveals major update on Jamie Paterson from Swansea City to Coventry City

Coventry City are expected to complete the signing of Swansea City’s Jamie Paterson ‘over the course of the next day or so’, says Planet Swans.

Paterson, 31, has been heavily linked with a move away from Swansea City this month. Reports have suggested that the attacker has widespread interest within the Football League, but a move to Coventry City has been speculated the most.

And now, an emerging report from Plant Swans has revealed that Paterson is expected to complete his move to Coventry City in the coming days, ending a tough one-and-a-half year spell with Swansea City. Paterson initially joined on a free transfer and started emphatically, before a contract dispute saw him briefly axed from the first-team, and he couldn’t rediscover his form afterwards.

Paterson has featured 12 times in the Championship this season and looks set to join a Coventry City side who sit in 15th place of the table, compared to the Swans who sit in 11th following their win at Sunderland on Saturday.