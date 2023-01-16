QPR considering temporary exit for forward, Neil Critchley reveals

QPR boss Neil Critchley has failed to rule out a possible loan exit for promising striker Sinclair Armstrong.

QPR starlet Armstrong earned himself a place in and around the first-team for the first half of the season.

Encouraging loan spells with Torquay United and Aldershot Town over the 2021/22 campaign combined with his impressive performances at youth level have fans excited for what could be to come from the Irish attacker.

He’s played 15 times across all competitions this season too, chipping in with one assist while featuring across the attack.

Now though, the January transfer window provides a good chance for his situation to be assessed and Critchley has now left the door open to a potential temporary exit for the Dublin-born striker.

As quoted by West London Sport, Critchley said he and the club hierarchy will come to a decision over what the second half of the season will hold for Armstrong, highlighting the value of regular first-team football. He said:

“I am mindful of that, because Sinclair is a young player with potential,” he said.

“He is someone who excites me when you see him work every day.”

He later added:

“We work with him in training every day and see improvements all the time and him being around the group and being amongst good players should not be under-estimated. But playing games does help his development. So getting that balance right and getting that decision right is really important and we have to take everything into consideration.

“We have to decide what is right for Sinclair as well and that will be a conversation between me, him, the staff and Les [Ferdinand].”

Best for Armstrong?

As said himself, Critchley will be aware of how much senior game time will help Armstrong’s development.

The previous spells in the National League saw him make a great impression so to see him step up in one of League One or League Two would be exciting. The 19-year-old has a bright future, but the QPR decision makers will have to ensure the next move made for the striker is the right one.

Managing his development is of the utmost important and with a manager in the form of Critchley who has plenty of experience in developing young players, it will be hoped he can maximise his potential at Loftus Road.