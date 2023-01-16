Pre-contract deal agreed and more – The Burnley transfer rumours from the second week of the January transfer window

Burnley are hoping for another fruitful transfer window, and they’ve already made some promising movements this month.

Burnley’s summer windows vital to their success so far this season and if they can enjoy another strong month, you can only see their grip on automatic promotion getting tighter.

One new face has already arrived too, with young centre-back Ameen Al-Dahkil joining from Sint-Truidenese.

But what are all the latest rumours? We look at all that emerged over the course of last week…

The name grabbing headlines in the summer was Michael Obafemi, but a move to Turf Moor never materialised. That interest has since been revived though and it seems as though the Swansea City man is moving ever closer to a Burnley move.

The Sun on Sunday’s (15.01.23, pg. 57) most recent report emerged on Sunday stating the move was getting closer. The Swans are looking to land £3m for the striker, so it will be hoped that it can be wrapped up this week.

Obafemi isn’t the only striker to emerge on their radar though. Sky Sports (Transfer Centre Live, 09.01.23, 11:05) said that the Clarets have made an enquiry for Bristol City star Antoine Semenyo. They were quoted a hefty £12m fee though, and with the Obafemi deal seemingly near, it would be a surprise if that one came to fruition.

It has been claimed one deal is in place ahead of the summer transfer window too.

Portuguese outlet O Jogo has said Burnley have reached a pre-contract agreement with Portimonense full-back Fahd Moufi. His current deal is up in the summer and it is claimed he will be heading to Turf Moor in the summer, but it remains to be seen just how that one pans out.

In terms of potential outgoings, two exits have been played down.

Amid speculation over his immediate future and a lack of game time, Scott Twine will not be heading elsewhere. Kompany told the Burnley Express that a winter move away for the summer signing won’t even be considered.

Star attacker Anass Zaroury was mentioned as a potential target for Italian giants Juventus too. However, reporter Alex James has since dissected the links, with Kompany not keen on losing any first-team players this month either.

After a busy week of speculation, it will be interesting to see just what the next seven days at Turf Moor has to offer.