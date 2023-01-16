PL youngster linked, attacker could leave – The West Brom transfer rumours from the second week of the January transfer window

West Brom came from behind to beat Luton Town 3-2 on Saturday, with the three points lifting them up into the top-six.

West Brom have gone from one end of the Championship table to the other under Carlos Corberan. His side have won nine of their last 10 league fixtures and have become definite contenders in the race for promotion to the Premier League.

And Corberan will no doubt be eyeing up a few signings to bolster his side’s promotion credentials, with one name to have been linked with a move to The Hawthorns being Leighton Clarkson. The Liverpool youngster is reportedly wanted by Reading, West Brom, and QPR on loan, with QPR said to be leading this particular transfer chase as things stand.

