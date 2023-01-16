PL pair linked, target wanted by rivals – The Watford transfer rumours from the second week of the January transfer window

Watford look set to make some signings in the January transfer window, as they hope to cement their place in the play-0ffs.

Slaven Bilic will be eager to strengthen his squad in the window, with the Hornets currently sitting 3rd in the Championship after a 2-0 win over Blackpool at the weekend.

With aims of returning to the Premier League, it looks as though Bilic will go with quality rather than quantity, and Manchester United’s Facundo Pellistri in said to on his radar.

Speaking on Pellistri, Bilic said:

“He is a player that I like but it’s difficult to talk about players that are not our players. But we are looking to strengthen and he fits into the areas where we are looking to strengthen. Hopefully we are going to do something there.”

Watford are also targeting Manchester City central defender Finley Burns in a loan deal, as per the Football Insider. However, the Hornets face competition from fellow Championship sides Bristol City and Coventry City.

Elsewhere, Watford target Ryan Porteous was said to be in talks with Udinese earlier this month, but now it’s being reported that a move to Italy has fallen through, and that the Hornet’s promotion rivals Blackburn Rovers are now looking to make a bid.

In terms of potential departures, The Athletic have reported that the Hornets are set to terminate Kortney Hause‘s loan deal, with the Aston Villa defender having injury issues since arriving at Vicarage Road.

Hause has rarely featured for Watford this season, having not played a single game under Bilic, and now he looks set to return to Villa Park.

Another potential departure is that of 21-year-old central defender Mattie Pollock, with Sheffield Wednesday, Blackpool and Charlton Athletic all interested in the former Grimsby Town youngster, as per the Football Insider.

Watford face Rotherham United this coming weekend, as they search for another win to affirm their promotion credentials.