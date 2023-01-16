PL men linked, Critchley’s transfer statement – The QPR transfer news from the second week of the January transfer window

QPR came from behind to draw with Reading in the Championship on Saturday, leaving the R’s in 12th place of the table.

A second half brace from Tyler Roberts handed QPR a share of the points on Saturday. It was a torrid first half display from Neil Critchley’s side who’ve fallen out of the race for the top-six in recent weeks, but a positive showing in this month’s transfer window could get their campaign back on track.

QPR confirmed the loan signing of Bournemouth’s Jamal Lowe last week and the R’s look to have some more potential signings in their sights, with one name to have been linked with the club being Leighton Clarkson.

The Liverpool youngster has been tipped to leave Anfield on loan this month, with QPR, Reading, and West Brom all said to be keen. Alan Nixon then said that QPR were leading the race to sign Clarkson on loan, but little has been said about the Reds youngster since.

And another name mentioned alongside QPR is Arsenal’s Matt Smith. Football Insider said last week that QPR, Stoke City, and Swansea City were all vying to sign the 22-year-old on a permanent deal, with Arsenal apparently open to offers.

QPR then look to be targeting a midfield addition. And Critchley said last week that he’s getting a clearer idea of where he needs to bolster before the January 31st deadline.

He told West London Sport:

“Every game and every training session gives me a clearer picture of how I want to move the team and squad forward.

“We look to the future but you can never take your eyes off the here and now. We want to look at what we can do now to have the best chance to have a successful season. That’s my job. It’s about results but you also have to have an eye on the long-term strategy of the club.”

QPR remain just four points outside the play-off places and return to action v Swansea City in the Championship this Saturday.