PL defender linked, striker could make return – The Sunderland transfer rumours from the second week of the January transfer window

Sunderland suffered a disappointing 3-1 defeat at home to Swansea City on Saturday, but Tony Mowbray’s side remain inside the top 10.

The Black Cats dropped down to 10th after the defeat v Swansea. There’s now three points between them and West Brom in 6th place of the table, with a big clash v rivals Middlesbrough coming up on Sunday.

And we could yet see some Sunderland transfer activity before then with a number of rumours coming out in the past seven days, with Leeds United’s Charlie Cresswell said to be a target for Mowbray in this month’s transfer window.

Cresswell, 20, is currently on loan with Millwall. But his involvements have reduced in recent weeks and now it looks like Leeds could recall him and send him on loan to another club before the January 31st deadline.

And another name who could potentially arrive at – or rather return to – the Stadium of Light on loan this month is Everton’s Ellis Simms. He was recalled by the Toffees earlier this month and has featured twice in the Premier League since, with both appearances coming off the bench.

Speaking to The Northern Echo about Simms, Mowbray said:

“They’re either keeping him or he’s coming back here. They might sign a £50m centre-forward, then they have Calvert-Lewin and a couple of other options who can play off the front. It depends what Frank thinks really.

“It’s their decision, not ours, but what we do know is if the phone rings and they let him back out, he can come here and by then we might have signed a young striker, let’s wait and see.”

1 of 25 Whose stadium has a higher capacity? Spurs Arsenal

And it terms of potential outgoings, Mowbray has played down the possibility of defender Niall Huggins leaving on loan, whilst also playing down the chances of Sunderland recalling Jack Diamond from his loan spell with Lincoln City. Diamond has scored six goals in 19 League One outings for the Imps so far this season.

The Black Cats return to action v Middlesbrough this weekend, with the game being shown live on Sky Sports.