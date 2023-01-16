Paul Heckingbottom shares update on injury to key Sheffield United man

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed Iliman Ndiaye is being assessed after withdrawing from the weekend win over Stoke City through injury.

Sheffield United picked up another victory on Saturday afternoon, overcoming Alex Neil’s struggling Stoke City.

Senegalese star Ndiaye opened the scoring early on and while the Potters tried to rally back after a Nick Powell goal, Jayden Bogle’s brace meant the Blades returned to Bramall Lane with all three points to their name.

However, it wasn’t all good news as goalscorer Ndiaye left the ground with an ice pack strapped to his leg.

Now, amid the concern, manager Heckingbottom has issued an update on the attacker.

Speaking with The Star, the Sheffield United boss confirmed that Ndiaye will be assessed by the club’s physios. He added the 22-year-old wanted to push on and keep playing but to lean on the side of caution, he was withdrawn. Here’s what Heckingbottom had to say:

“The physios are going to be taking a look at Ili. When they’ve done what they have to do, we’ll know what’s going on.

“He wanted to stay out there, he wanted to carry on. But it was decided that wasn’t the best thing to do. We were told not to let that happen.”

1 of 25 Whose stadium has a higher capacity? Spurs Arsenal

Fingers crossed…

After coming off against the Potters, Ndiaye will be hoping he’s not facing a spell on the sidelines through injury. And as much as Sheffield United have players who could fill in for the attacker if he is out, fingers will be crossed that he’s deemed fit and ready to go against Hull City.

The Rouen-born prodigy has been arguably one of the Blades’ most influential players this season.

Linking up with either Oli McBurnie or Billy Sharp in attack, Ndiaye has enjoyed the best campaign of his career to date. He’s notched 10 goals and eight assists in 27 games across all competitions and he has played a part in every Championship game thus far.

He’ll be hoping to maintain that impressive run in the side, but it awaits to be seen if Sheffield United’s medical team deem him fit to do so as Friday’s tie with Liam Rosenior’s Tigers moves closer and closer.