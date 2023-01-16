Norwich City interested in surprise swoop for Middlesbrough man

Norwich City are lining up a move for Middlesbrough right-back Tommy Smith, should Max Aarons leave Carrow Road this month, according to The Sun.

With a new boss at the helm in David Wagner, Norwich City are hoping to use the market to their advantage and secure signings to help their chances of a top six finish and another promotion back to the Premier League.

But as they look to the market for reinforcements, it also presents other clubs with the opportunity to poach the Canaries’ prized assets. Several clubs in recent windows have shown an interest in Aarons and so Norwich City could be resigned to losing him before the month is out.

The Sun report that should this happen, Wagner is keen to reunite with his former Huddersfield Town captain Smith, who is currently at fellow Championship outfit Middlesbrough. The 30-year-old has been the first-choice at right-back under new head coach Michael Carrick, ahead of the likes of Isaiah Jones and Anfernee Dijksteel.

A solid replacement…

Should Norwich City lose Aarons in the coming weeks, Smith presents the Canaries with a different type of full-back. He is experienced having spent the majority of his career in the EFL and having captained Huddersfield Town in the Premier League.

Should Smith make the switch to Carrow Road, he would definitely make his experience count, helping the club both on and off the pitch. He is defensively resilient and solid and so would help Norwich City sure up at the back, although it could be at the expense of the attacks from defence that Aarons provides.

However, Middlesbrough won’t want to part company with one of their first-team regulars. Smith has been impressive under Carrick and so they will wish to keep hold of the veteran beyond the end of the month’s deadline.