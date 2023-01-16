Norwich City credited with interest in Middlesbrough and Cardiff City transfer target

Norwich City are the latest side claimed to be showing interest in St. Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus.

Norwich City’s new boss David Wagner will be hoping the January transfer window gives him suitable chance to bolster his ranks before embarking on the second half of the season.

There hasn’t been much transfer business at Carrow Road yet though. It will be hoped some headway can be made in the coming days, and a new target has now been mentioned by Sky Sports.

Reporting on their Transfer Centre (16.01.23, 07:15), they report that St. Mirren’s Australian international Baccus is a player on their radar.

The midfielder has made a strong impression in Scotland since signing from Western Sydney Wanderers in the January transfer window and the Canaries are now said to be among the several Championship sides keen. Middlesbrough and Cardiff City are also mentioned, but both of those have already been linked.

Huddersfield Town have been previously mentioned as potential suitors too.

1 of 10 Who took over as Norwich City's caretaker manager after Alex Neil's departure? Mike Phelan Alan Irvine Craig Shakespeare Ian Butterworth

Ready for another step up?

Baccus only made the step up in competition in the summer, moving from Australia to Scotland. However, the level of his performances means he could be in for another jump up, this time to the Championship.

His performances alongside highly-rated youngster Ethan Erhahon and former Peterborough United starlet Mark O’Hara earned him a place at the Qatar World Cup with Graham Arnold’s Socceroos too.

The Championship would present a big step up in competition but plenty of players have come down from Scotland to make a good impression in the second-tier. It will be interesting to see if Baccus gets the chance to do so, with Norwich City now among his suitors.