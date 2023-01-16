Millwall alongside Championship rivals in bidding for Rotherham United star, report reveals

Millwall are alongside Swansea City in making a bid for Rotherham United star Chiedozie Ogbene this month, Wales Online has said.

Championship rivals Swansea City have been long-term admirers of the Rotherham United standout and before the window began, it was claimed he had been made their number one target. Since then, rumours regarding the Swans’ interest in Ogbene have been rife but there is a reluctance to meet their asking price.

Now, after Millwall were linked in a report from Football Insider last week, new claims have emerged from Wales Online.

They state that the Lions and Swansea City have both made bids for Ogbene this month. The sum of the rumoured offers remain unknown, but the Millers are standing firm in a bid to get as much as they can for their star man before his deal expires at the end of the season.

Time will tell…

It remains to be seen just how Ogbene’s situation pans out this month, but if Rotherham United are to receive a fee for their star forward, it will be before the window ends. Otherwise, he will be free to move on for nothing in the summer.

Millwall and Swansea City’s offers for the Republic of Ireland international will give the Millers some thinking to do though. Losing him would be a blow for their hopes of staying in the Championship but a free transfer exit at the end of the campaign would mean there would be no extra funds to spare in their hunt for a replacement.

Matt Taylor could do with a cash injection to shape the squad more to his liking, and an Ogbene sale would raise some important funds.