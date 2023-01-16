Luton Town ace facing ‘a couple of months’ out through injury, Rob Edwards confirms

Rob Edwards has confirmed that Luton Town ace Luke Freeman is set to spend ‘a couple of months’ on the sidelines.
Freeman joined the Hatters after a tough few years with Sheffield United. Injuries have followed him around during a lot of his career and he has been hit by another at Kenilworth Road.
Edwards is himself new to the job and in his first few games, he used the 30-year-old midfielder from the bench. Freeman then dropped out of the matchday squads altogether a couple of weeks ago and his manager has since confirmed to Luton Today that this is due to a recent groin operation.
“It’s that kind of operation,” Edwards said. “I don’t want to put a timescale on it, some people have got back quicker than others.
“Every individual’s different, but he’ll probably be a couple of months, at least.”
What now?
Freeman has played for a number of teams at this level, making over 100 appearances for both Bristol City and QPR. Beyond that, whilst being a Sheffield United player, he joined Nottingham Forest and Millwall on loan.
One of the two goals in this chapter of the career of the Luton Town ace actually came against his former employers QPR.
Edwards is now tasked with passing those minutes on to another member of the squad. The midfield department at Kenilworth is well saturated and so there are a number of candidates. That being said, both Henri Lansbury and Fred Onyedinma are also sidelined.
Youngster Louis Watson is being used by Edwards and so he could fill Freeman’s void, with other midfield assets at the club including Allan Campbell, Jordan Clark and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu.
Luton Town will be without Freeman for a few months as they look to work their way further into play-off contention, so it will be interesting to see if they dip into the transfer market to bolster their options in the meantime.