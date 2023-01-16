Luton Town ace facing ‘a couple of months’ out through injury, Rob Edwards confirms

Rob Edwards has confirmed that Luton Town ace Luke Freeman is set to spend ‘a couple of months’ on the sidelines.

Freeman joined the Hatters after a tough few years with Sheffield United. Injuries have followed him around during a lot of his career and he has been hit by another at Kenilworth Road.

Edwards is himself new to the job and in his first few games, he used the 30-year-old midfielder from the bench. Freeman then dropped out of the matchday squads altogether a couple of weeks ago and his manager has since confirmed to Luton Today that this is due to a recent groin operation.