International player wanted, exits lined up – The Blackburn Rovers transfer rumours from the second week of the January transfer window

Blackburn Rovers look eager to make some new signings in this month’s transfer window and have had many targets in their sights, as they look to keep their promotion hopes alive.

Rovers have dropped to 5th with just three points separating themselves and Norwich City in 7th, and after a staggering 4-0 loss away to Rotherham United, it is clear that boss Joh Dahl Tomasson needs additions this month.

Prior to the game against Rotherham, and over the weekend, there have been several transfer rumours linking Rovers with key signings, one of which has been the potential addition of Bournemouth midfielder Gavin Kilkenny.

The Irishman is currently on loan at fellow Championship side Stoke City. However, the 22-year-old has been limited in chances at the bet365 Stadium. The rumour was originally played down by Rich Sharpe, but since then, Alan Nixon has credited Rovers (The Sun on Sunday, 15.01.23) with an interest in Kilkenny once again, whilst also stating that Blackpool are interested in the Bournemouth man.

Earlier on in the week, The Sun also claimed that Blackburn have an interest in Norwich City man Todd Cantwell, with the midfielder heavily linked with a move away from Carrow Road. Despite the claim, the reports have been dismissed by Sharpe, who believes Cantwell is heading to Scotland.

Elsewhere, Blackburn are said to be eyeing up Hibernian and Scotland defender Ryan Porteous, according to the Daily Record’s Scott Burns. After originally being linked with Serie A side Udinese, Rovers are looking to come in with a bid for the Hibs star who is out of contract at the end of this season.

And in terms of potential departures, Dilan Markanday has been linked with a move to SPL side Motherwell, whilst Tayo Edun continues to be linked with a loan exit, with Charlton Athletic said to be leading the race.

Rovers return to action v Bristol City this weekend.