‘I can see a shock’ – Forest Green Rovers v Birmingham City prediction: The72

Forest Green Rovers host Birmingham City in the FA Cup third round on Tuesday night.

Both sides are struggling in their respective divisions and so a cup win could be what they need to change the tide.

Forest Green are still regarded as newcomers to the EFL and this is their first time at this stage of the tournament since reaching the promised land. They currently sit rock-bottom of League One whereas Birmingham City are nervously looking over their shoulders at the Championship drop zone.

John Eustace’s side travelled to Ashton Gate on the weekend where Antoine Semenyo and Nakhi Wells were amongst the goals, in a 4-2 victory for Bristol City. This defeat makes it four on the spin with their last win coming a month ago against Reading.

Forest Green, on the other hand, went up against a strong Exeter City team and earned a respectable point. The pair were promoted alongside each other and are now enduring very different fortunes.

Jamie Rooke

“We all want to continue believing in the magic of the FA Cup, and the hosts will be hoping it is on their side in this one. To make matters worse though, star striker Jamille Matt has joined Walsall after starring in their promotion season. Amadou Bakayoko and Jordan Garrick are good pickups but they will have to start delivering very quickly.

“Birmingham aren’t a team brimming with confidence either and that defeat to Bristol City won’t have helped things, going into this FA Cup third round clash. They do possess a lot of young talent, in the likes of Tahith Chong, Auston Trusty and now Reda Khadra, so it isn’t all doom and gloom.

“This could be the type of game in which the quality of Chong really comes to the fore as he looks to further make good of his potential. Forest Green aren’t a free-scoring side and so will be shutout once again as the Blues edge into the next round.”

Score prediction: Forest Green Rovers 0-2 Birmingham City

Harry Ware

“This is another tie between two teams struggling in their respective divisions, and with Forest Green having the home advantage I can see a shock on the cards.

“Birmingham have been known to use plenty of youth in the cups, and because of that I think the experience of the Forest Green players could win them the tie.”

Score prediction: Forest Green Rovers 1-0 Birmingham