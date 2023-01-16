Huddersfield Town receive boost in pursuit of Middlesbrough man

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Luke Daniels is likely to leave the club this window, according to Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough signed two new shot-stoppers in the summer in Zack Steffen and Liam Roberts, pushing last season’s second-choice Daniels down the pecking order.

He has appeared on the bench on four occasions this season, but has not been involved in the matchday squad more often than not. He has also turned out for the development squad but could be looking for a way out of the Riverside to secure regular minutes elsewhere.

Teesside Live report that Daniels is likely to leave Middlesbrough before the transfer deadline with the Teessiders assisting in helping him find a new club.

One side who are interested in a potential move is fellow Championship outfit Huddersfield Town. Their first-choice Lee Nicholls is currently out injured with a shoulder problem and so the Terriers are looking at all options, including dipping into the transfer market.

Now aged 35, Daniels is an experienced goalkeeper. He has played at the likes of West Brom, Brentford, Bristol Rovers, Charlton Athletic, Rochdale, Shrewsbury Town, Scunthorpe United and Tranmere Rovers amongst others, and so would be comfortable in deputising in Nicholls’ absence should he sign arrive at the John Smith’s Stadium.

A huge boost for Huddersfield Town…

Their pursuit looked to be one that would end in a positive result, but the recent update from Teesside Live comes as a huge boost for Huddersfield Town, given he is expected to depart Middlesbrough this window.

Although he may not necessarily come in as first-choice, he will provide vital experience in the dressing room having helped Brentford to promotion before making the switch to Boro. Therefore, he would be a vital addition to the Huddersfield Town ranks.

However, the Terriers do face competition from other clubs in the Championship, as well as in the top tier in Scotland and in League One, so it may not be as cut and dry as what Huddersfield Town hope. This is certainly one to keep an eye on before the deadline.