Former Swindon Town hero interviewed twice for vacant Robins job, reporter reveals

Swindon Town’s former defender Paul Caddis has been interviewed twice over the vacant post at the County ground, it has been claimed.

Swindon Town are on the hunt for a new manager after Scott Lindsey’s departure for League Two rivals Crawley Town.

Plenty of names have been linked with the vacant post at the County Ground since, with former defender Caddis among those floated for the job after taking the first strides in his coaching career after retiring in the summer of 2021.

Now, reporter Chris Wise has provided some new insight on Swindon’s links with Caddis.

Reporting on Twitter, Wise says that Caddis is indeed long those in the frame for the manager’s post and he has been interviewed twice over the past week.

Understand Paul Caddis is in the frame to be the next Swindon Town manager. He’s held two interviews with the club in the past week. With Charlie Austin back, it could be some month for returning heroes at the County Ground. #stfc — Chris Wise (@chriswisey) January 15, 2023

The 34-year-old played 139 times for Swindon Town over the course of three separate spells during his playing days and is now an academy coach with Fleetwood Town in League One.

Another returning favourite?

With Caddis seemingly in strong contention for the job at the County Ground, it will be interesting to see if he follows Charlie Austin in making a romantic return to the club this winter.

There could be some question marks over his appointment though. Despite his status as a popular figure at the club, he’s still only in the early stages of his managerial career. He’s been a youth coach at Fleetwood Town since 2021, so it would be a gamble in terms of Caddis’ pedigree in the dugout.

The Scot is an adored figure among supporters though, so there’s no doubt that he would be well supported if he does make a return to Swindon Town as Lindsey’s replacement.