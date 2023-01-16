Emerging report claims Southampton and Nottingham Forest have joined the race to sign 12-goal Hull City man

Premier League duo Southampton and Nottingham Forest have joined the race to sign Hull City striker Oscar Estupinan, reports claim.

Estupinan, 26, joined Hull City from Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes last summer. Since, the Colombian forward has netted 12 goals in 24 Championship outings, making him the second-highest scorer in the league right now.

Last week, Everton were credited with a surprise interest in the Tigers man, and now reports coming out of South America say that Southampton and Nottingham Forest are both keen.

Colombian outlet AS (via Sport Witness) say that the Premier League pair have joined Everton in the race to sign Estupinan this month, and that Estupinan’s potential exit from the MKM Stadium could gain speed in the coming days and weeks.

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior spoke out on Estupinan’s future at the start of the month, saying:

“He’s not going anywhere. I’ll fight tooth and nail to keep him here at the moment in the form that he’s in.

“I hope not, he’s been top. He’s been fitter, he’s been stronger, and he’s working so hard for the team. He’s pressing the goalkeeper, he’s pressing the centre-halves. Not only his goals, but his all-round performances have been top for us.”

Hull City drew 1-1 v Huddersfield Town on Saturday, stretching their unbeaten run in the Championship to six games and leaving them in 16th place of the table.

The race for Estupinan…

The Colombian’s fine form in the Championship combined with Hull City’s relatively poor season so far was always a recipe for transfer interest in this month’s window.

The likes of Forest, Southampton, and Everton especially could do with adding a goal-scorer in the transfer window. But whether any of the three sides will meet Hull City’s valuation of Estupinan – whatever that might be – remains to be seen.

He’s out of contract in 2024 and so Hull City may be wondering when the best time to cash in might be, as Estupinan might become unlikely to sign a new deal knowing that Premier League sides are interested in signing him.

It’s definitely an interesting link and one that could really gain speed in the next week or so.