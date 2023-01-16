Daniel Nkrumah latest: New developments as Middlesbrough face West Brom battle for promising striker

Middlesbrough were the first side to be linked with a move for Leyton Orient’s emerging talent Daniel Nkrumah this month.

Middlesbrough were claimed to be alongside Championship competition in the race for Nkrumah when the links first emerged from Sky Sports (Transfer Centre Live, 09.01.23, 14:36) at the start of last week.

The 19-year-old recently impressed out on loan with National League South outfit Welling United, picking up important first-team experience while still on the fringes of Richie Wellens’ Leyton Orient side.

Now though, with half of the window now out of the way, Nkrumah’s situation has hotted up somewhat.

What’s the latest on Nkrumah’s situation?

For starters, one of Middlesbrough’s rivals in the chase for the Leyton Orient academy talent have now emerged.

The Sun reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon that Championship rivals West Brom are the latest to show interest in the young striker.

Amid the reported interest in Nkrumah’s services, Leyton Orient have taken action over his immediate future too. He’s been called back from his loan spell with Welling United, as confirmed at the weekend. The Wings’ statement said that while terms had been agreed for him to see out the season with the club, he has been recalled as he’s ‘in line for first-team opportunities’ with his parent club.

Having made an early return to Brisbane Road, it remains to be seen just how his situation pans out.

A chance with Wellens’ first-team could end up putting him in the shop window amid Middlesbrough and West Brom’s admiration, while the recall could also open the door for one of the Championship pair to push on with their rumoured interest in him.

Amid the links, this will be a situation to be keep an eye on over the next two weeks of the January window.