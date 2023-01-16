‘Could go either way, but…’ – Swansea City v Bristol City prediction: The72

Swansea City will host Bristol City on Tuesday night in an FA Cup third round replay.

These two Championship sides are separated by just six points in the table and so it is easy to see why they drew the first time around. It was a game for the strikers last weekend as Antoine Semenyo and Joel Piroe were the two men to find the back of the net.

This fixture also took place in the league back in late October and 1-1 was the scoreline then too.

Last time out, the Swans travelled to the Stadium of Light and ran out 3-1 victors. Dutchman Piroe was once again on the scoresheet along with Welsh duo Liam Cullen and Oliver Cooper.

Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City also come into this one with three points under their belt. They jumped above Birmingham City in the standings after beating them 4-2, with Cameron Pring standing out thanks to his two assists from left-back.

Now, ahead of the game, a handful of The72’s writers have issued their predictions…

Jamie Rooke

“When two sides from the same league face each other in a cup competition, it isn’t normally as exciting. These are two fascinating teams though and so this FA Cup replay is still well worth a watch. Russell Martin has the Welsh side playing some very good football, but the project is still in it’s early stages and so cracks show from time to time.

“Pearson is of an older pedigree of manager though and so this game could be a battle of contrasting styles. That being said, in the form of Wells, Semenyo and co they have some very capable forwards. Tommy Conway scored in the league meeting against Swansea but he and Andreas Weimann are amongst those on the injury list as it stands.

“This tie really could go either way, but Swansea’s side just has an admirable balance to it. Matt Grimes and Joe Allen are a devilish double-act in the middle of the park and with them pulling the strings, Swansea may well advance.”

Score prediction: Swansea City 2-0 Bristol City

Harry Ware

“I think this will be a close one between two sides who have struggled at times this season in the Championship.

“Whilst Bristol City managed to take this tie to a replay, I think Swansea have the stronger side and will see it through at the Liberty Stadium. However, it will definitely be a close one.”

Score prediction: Swansea City 2-0 Bristol City