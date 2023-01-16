Championship ace linked, PL man eyed – The Stoke City transfer rumours from the second week of the January transfer window

Stoke City may need to find replacements in the January transfer window to ensure they retain their Championship status this season.

The Potters are sat in 20th and just four points above the relegation zone after yet another league loss at the weekend, with Stoke City losing 3-1 away at Sheffield United.

Additions look paramount for the Potters and one area that needs bolstering is in goal. After Joe Bursik departed for Champions League side Club Brugge, Stoke City have set their sights set on Bristol City goalkeeper Daniel Bentley, who has fallen out of favour in recent weeks.

Elsewhere, Stoke are also interested in signing Arsenal midfielder Matt Smith on a permanent deal, according to Football Insider. However, the Potters face competition from Championship rivals QPR and Swansea City in this particular transfer chase.

And there are some potential exits on the cards at Stoke City this month, with Newcastle United targeting Potters youngster Nathan Lowe, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Australia international Harry Souttar has been heavily linked with a move away from the club too, with Leicester City now apparently leading the likes of Wolves and West Ham for the signing of Souttar.

The centre-back has featured seven times in the Championship this season after making his comeback from a long-term injury.

Lastly, Stoke City boss Alex Neil has confirmed that defender Connor Taylor is attracting interest, but he’s insisted that the 21-year-old is going nowhere.

He told Stoke Sentinel:

“Connor has got great scope. There are teams that are interested in Connor and I’m very reluctant to let Connor go. Connor is going to stay here for the rest of the season, we’re not going to let him out. We’ve had a few teams ask for him on loan but that’s not going to happen.”

Stoke City face Reading this weekend, as they look to end a poor run of form in the Championship.