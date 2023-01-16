Burnley rivalling Besiktas for 21-cap international – asking price revealed after Clarets’ €4m bid

Burnley have made a bid of €4m for Bosnian international midfielder Amir Hadziahmetovic, according to reports from Turkey.

Burnley’s recruitment from the continent has been vital in their success this season.

Vincent Kompany managed to tempt a whole host of European talents to Turf Moor in the summer and as it stands, it has the Clarets sitting pretty at the summit of the Championship table.

They’ll know they can’t rest on their laurels though, so more fresh faces are expected this month after Ameen Al-Dakhil jetted in from Sint-Truidenese. Now, a new name has emerged on Burnley’s transfer radar.

As reported by Turkish reporter First Gunayer, the Clarets are in the chase for Konyaspor’s Amir Hadziahmetovic.

The Danish-born midfielder is a 21-time international for Bosnia and Herzegovina and has notched up six goals and four assists as a defensive midfielder this season. Gunayer reports that Burnley have made a €4m offer, a total that usurps Besiktas’ €2.5m offer. However, it is still short of Konyaspor’s €5m price tag.

🚨🚨🚨 Beşiktaş, Hadziahmetovic için Konyaspor'a 2,5m euro'luk teklif yaptı. Teklif kabul görmedi. Burnley'in teklifi 4m euro. Konyaspor'un istediği rakam 5m euro.

Görüşmeler sürüyor. ( TRTSPOR ) — Fırat Günayer (@firatgunayer) January 16, 2023

Is Hadziahmetovic needed?

While Hadziahmetovic’s international pedigree and experience at a high level is something that certainly catches the eye, it can be debated that he’s not actually needed at Turf Moor.

That midfield trio of Jack Cork, Josh Cullen and Josh Brownhill has been hugely influential this season and behind them there’s Samuel Bastien providing cover and competition. Scott Twine can play centrally too, although he is best on the left-hand side.

With Ashley Westwood moving on, it could be argued that cover could be needed. But as a regular Bosnia international and a key player for Konyaspor, it might be hard to see Hadziahmetovic accepting a role like that.