Bristol City could sanction loan exit for summer signing – second-tier side keen, report claims

Bristol City could let Stefan Bajic leave on loan this month, Bristol Live has said, with reports from France stating Valenciennes are keen.

Bristol City added Bajic to their ranks in the summer transfer window, bringing him over from French side Pau FC.

Since then though, game time has come at a premium. His only senior outing came in the EFL Cup against Lincoln City, a tie the Robins lost 3-1 in disappointing fashion.

Now though, with the transfer window in full flow, speculation is circulating over Bajic’s immediate future.

Bristol Live has reported that Bristol City are considering sending the 21-year-old shot-stopper out on loan until the end of the season. He’s got interest from his home nation too, with Ligue 2 outfit Valenciennes said to have an interest in Bajic.

The Saint-Etienne-born ‘keeper is tied down to a long-term deal with Bristol City that keeps him onboard until 2025.

Best for Bajic?

As touched on before, game time has been hard to come by on these shores for Bajic.

Dan Bentley has been the go-to man in between the sticks for Nigel Pearson and Max O’Leary has been serving as his deputy, leaving Bajic as the third choice and absent from matchday squads as a result.

Some time back in France playing regular football could be best for him as he bids to kick his Ashton Gate career into action. An eye-catching spell at a respectable level in Ligue 2 may boost his chances of a senior role next season, so it will be interesting to see just how his situation pans out as Valenciennes eye a loan deal for the goalkeeper.