Bournemouth boss discusses Gavin Kilkenny’s Stoke City situation amid Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool links

Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil says the club will monitor Gavin Kilkenny’s loan spell with Stoke City, amid links to both Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool.

Kilkenny, 22, joined Stoke City on loan ahead of this season. But the midfielder has mad just three Championship appearances for the Potters and reports have now linked him with a loan move to Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool (The Sun on Sunday, 15.01.23).

And speaking to Bournemouth Daily Echo on Kilkenny’s situation, O’Neil said:

“I think the situation where Gav will be monitored by the recruitment team and the loan manager will be looking at that constantly for us.

“When you send players like Gav on loan, you’re hopeful that they gain experience and get playing time. He hasn’t had as much as he would have liked. So, yes, we’ll just monitor the situation and decide what’s best for Gavin and best for Bournemouth.”

Stoke City are struggling down in 20th place of the table but Kilkenny can’t find a way into Alex Neil’s plans. The Scot has named Kilkenny on the bench in each of Stoke’s last seven games, and the Cherries youngster hasn’t come off the bench in any of those games.

Kilkenny on the move?

Bournemouth will surely be frustrated at how Kilkenny’s loan spell at Stoke has gone so far. And the player will no doubt be frustrated too as he’d have been hoping to gain some good experience this season, but it’s been a bit of a wasted loan spell.

Whether game-time would be more available at Blackburn Rovers remains to be seen, and whether or not Rovers are really interested in a deal remains likewise with reports playing down their links – but Alan Nixon said yesterday that Rovers are keen (The Sun on Sunday, 15.01.23).

Blackpool have made a strong start to the transfer window and more signings will always be welcome. Game-time at the club may be available too with Michael Appleton not having too may options in the middle.

It’s a difficult one for O’Neil and Bournemouth to weigh up, but it looks like Kilkenny could definitely be on the move this month.