Blackburn Rovers in talks with Leeds United over potential loan deal for 20-year-old

Blackburn Rovers are in talks to sign Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt on loan, says Lancashire Telegraph.

Gelhardt, 20, joined Leeds United from Wigan Athletic in 2020. And since then, the young striker has really made a name for himself at Elland Road, featuring 20 times in the Premier League last season and managing two goals.

He’s featured 15 times this season but is yet to score, and a loan exit for Gelhardt has been speculated this month with a number of Championship sides said to be keen, including Swansea City and Wigan.

Yesterday though, Alan Nixon revealed in The Sun on Sunday (pg. 57) that Blackburn Rovers had joined the race for Gelhardt. And this morning, Lancashire Telegraph have revealed that Rovers are now in talks with Leeds United over a potential loan deal for Gelhardt.

Blackburn Rovers dropped down to 5th place of the Championship table after a surprise 4-0 defeat away at Rotherham United on Saturday.

Gelhardt to the rescue?

Blackburn Rovers haven’t scored many goals this season. They’ve netted 30 times in 27 league games this season, and this month has seen George Hirst’s loan spell cut short too, so a new striker signing always seemed likely for Tomasson’s side.

And Gelhardt will bring a decent amount of Premier League experience to the club. He’s showed a lot of promise at Elland Road and Leeds fans seem to rate him highly, so Rovers look like they could land a really decent player in Gelhardt.

And Tomasson will need him to hit the ground running given his side’s inconsistencies this season, and recent lack of goals in the Championship. As for Gelhardt, a stint on loan at Blackburn will give him some valuable experience in his bid to become a regular goal-scorer in the premier League.

Rovers return to action v Bristol City this weekend in what looks like a must-win for Blackburn in their quest for promotion.