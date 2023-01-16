Birmingham City, Derby County, Rotherham United all interested in Norwich City striker, report claims

Birmingham City, Derby County, and Rotherham United have all joined the race to sign Norwich City striker Jordan Hugill, claims Football Insider.

Hugill, 30, is out of contract at Carrow Road this summer, and Football Insider say that the Canaries are open to offers for the striker this month.

And Football Insider have also revealed that Birmingham City, Derby County, and Rotherham United have joined Reading in the race to sign Hugill this month, with the Royals having already put a bid on the table.

Former West Ham man Hugill has featured just seven times in the Championship this season. He spent last season on loan with West Brom and then Cardiff City, scoring five Championship goals across the course of the 2021/22 campaign.

Hugill has previously represented the likes of Preston North End, Middlesbrough, and QPR among other Football League sides. He’s struggled to settle down in recent seasons having spent time out on loan, but it looks like he could be heading towards another permanent move this month.

The race for Hugill…

Hugill endured a really tough loan spell with West Brom in the Championship last season, before finding a bit of form with Cardiff City. Whether he has what it takes to deliver on a regular basis throughout the course of a Championship campaign though remains to be seen.

He’d be a really big signing for Derby County in League One and for Rotherham, who may yet be relegated, he’d be a big signing too. Birmingham City are in need of goals and whist Hugill would add experience, he might not bring the amount of goals that Blues are in need of.

Reading seem to be leading the race for Hugill right now given the fact that they’ve made an offer, so it’s now down to other clubs to put their offers on the table.

What Norwich’s asking price is remains unknown, but it certainly seems like they’re open to letting Hugill leave this month and it’s hard to see him costing too much.