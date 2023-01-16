Attacking targets, players on brink of exit – The Swansea City transfer rumours from the second week of the January transfer window

Swansea City look to be targeting forwards in the January transfer window as they push for the play-offs, with one looking set to go the other way.

The Swans are currently three points off the play-off spots. However, with Russell Martin’s side in an inconsistent run of form, the Swans boss will be looking to bolster his squad ahead of the second half of the campaign.

And one name linked with a temporary move to Swansea City is Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt.

Alan Nixon has revealed in The Sun on Sunday (15.01.23, pg. 57) that Blackburn Rovers, Wigan Athletic, and Swansea City are all keen on the former Wigan Athletic man, with Rovers reportedly in talks to sign the striker on loan.

Swansea’s interest comes amid speculation surrounding Michael Obafemi’s future, with Swansea reportedly rejecting two bids from Championship leaders Burnley for the front man, according to WalesOnline.

Obafemi has not played for the Swans since November due to injury. However, his form from last season and on the international stage for the Republic of Ireland is hard to ignore, hence Burnley’s ongoing interest.

And one man that Swansea have lined up to replace potentially Obafemi is Rotherham United’s Chiedozie Ogbene, but the two clubs have reportedly failed to agree on a deal as of yet.

Ogbene has been in fine form for Rotherham this season, and like Obafemi, he’s proved himself on the international stage whilst playing for Ireland.

Elsewhere, Martin is said to be looking for a reunion with Borussia Monchengladbach attacker Hannes Wolf, but the Swans are said to face several obstacles if they are to do so.

The Austrian has struggled for first-team football in the Bundesliga, having made just four appearances from the bench this campaign, although Wolf has also been out with injury which has further limited his opportunities in Germany.

In terms of outgoings for the Welsh side, Jamie Paterson looks set to complete a move to Coventry City this week. The midfielder has struggled for game time this season under Martin and will look for regular first-time football at Coventry.

And just today, reports have linked Scottish giants Rangers with a move for Morgan Whittaker, after he was recalled from his impressive loan spell with Plymouth Argyle in League One.

Swansea host Bristol City in an FA Cup replay tomorrow night.