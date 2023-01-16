AC Milan links and more – The Sheffield Wednesday transfer rumours from the second week of the January transfer window

Sheffield Wednesday have seen plenty of transfer speculation circulating over the first half of the January window.

Sheffield Wednesday have been at the centre of plenty of transfer speculation and it will be hoped that amid the rumours, some moves can start to come to fruition over the second half of the month.

Defensive additions could be worthwhile and plenty of names have been speculated about thus far.

Football Insider has claimed that Wednesday are among the sides keen on Watford youngster Mattie Pollock, who could make a loan exit from Vicarage Road this winter. Another mentioned by The Star is Cardiff City’ Curtis Nelson, who has struggled for game time in the Championship this campaign.

A name mentioned recently has been that of New Zealand starlet Oliver Colloty too, but there may be competition for his services. The Sun on Sunday (15.01.23, pg. 57) has said League One rivals Fleetwood Town are also keen on the Melville United talent as well.

The Owls are also said to have an eye on Leicester City’s Kartell Dawkins, with the young midfielder featuring for Neil Thompson’s U21s in the early stages of last week.

However, it does seem a few of the names mentioned over the course of last week will not be coming to Hillsborough.

Blackburn Rovers utility man Tayo Edun has been linked but he looks bound for Charlton Athletic, while links with a move for Wolves midfielder Connor Ronan have since been played down by Yorkshire Live.

Sheffield United starlet Hassan Ayari, who had spent time on trial with Sheffield Wednesday, looks unlikely to join too. Paul Heckingbottom confirmed last week that he is now at Bramall Lane after his trial ended, though he’s continuing his hunt for a new home.

In terms of outgoings, a Hearts return for Callum Paterson is claimed to be moving closer.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is attracting interest again too. AC Milan were mentioned by Sky Sports (Transfer Centre Live, 09.03.23, 14:30), with a host of clubs across Europe and in the Championship and Premier League also keen.

After a busy week of speculation, it will be interesting to see how the next seven days pan out for Wednesday.