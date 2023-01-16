3 PL strikers Sheffield United could realistically sign on loan as fresh transfer priority emerges

Sheffield United’s fine form continued on Saturday, with a 3-1 win over Stoke City in the Championship.

The Blades remain in 2nd and within touching distance of leaders Burnley. Watford are the team in 3rd now but they’re 11 points behind Sheffield United, who look destined for promotion this season.

But manager Paul Heckingbottom is said to be keen on adding another striker to his ranks this month, given the uncertainty surrounding Iliman Ndiaye and the injury record of names like Oli McBurnie, Rhian Brewster, and also Billy Sharp.

Here, we look at three Premier League strikers that Sheffield United could realistically sign on loan this month…

Charlie McNeill

Manchester United youngster Charlie McNeill is being tipped to head out on loan this month. The former Manchester City youth player is said to have interest from all of Barnsley, Blackpool, and Millwall, ahead of what would be his first loan spell away from Old Trafford.

He’s obviously an unproven player and so he’d be a risk for whoever signed him. But it could a calculated risk for a team like Sheffield United to take up. McNeill will obviously have pedigree having played for United’s youth sides for a while now, and the Red Devils will surely want him to go to an in form team if they do decide to loan him out.

Game time might not be so available for McNeill at Bramall Lane, but he’d certainly be a good back-up option for Heckingbottom.

Sam Surridge

The Nottingham Forest man has been linked with a loan move to the Championship this month, with both Burnley and Sunderland mentioned.

It’s said that he’s keen on staying at the City Ground but speaking exclusively to The72 last week, Sky Sports’ Keith Downie said that Forest could yet move Surridge on, despite his wishes.

The tall striker scored seven goals in 20 Championship outings for Forest in the second half of last season, helping them on their way to promotion, and he could yet do the same with Sheffield United.

Deniz Undav

Last month, Brighton striker Deniz Undav was linked with a temporary move away from the club, after struggling to break into the Seagulls’ starting XI in the first half of this season.

Blackburn Rovers, QPR, and Sunderland were all linked with the German forward who scored 26 goals in the Belgian top tier last season – he’s featured eight times in the Premier League this season but is yet to score.

Little has been said about Undav in the past few weeks, but he remains on the peripheries of the Brighton side and so a loan exit could well remain on the cards for him. United would be signing a powerful and proven striker in Undav, but it remains to be seen whether or not Brighton would actually send him out on loan.