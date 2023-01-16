3 midfield signings Middlesbrough should consider if Dan Barlaser move falls through

Middlesbrough are still being linked with a move for Rotherham United midfielder Dan Barlaser, but a move doesn’t look close to being complete.

Middlesbrough were reported to have made a £900,000 bid for the Millers man. But that claim was shot down by Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor, with fresh reports claiming that Boro are set to make another bid for the 25-year-old.

With only two weeks left of the January transfer window, time is running out for Boro to bring in a creative midfielder. So here we look at three players Middlesbrough should consider if a move for Barlaser falls through…

Morgan Sanson

The Aston Villa man has been well out of favour this season. He’s featured just twice in the Premier League this season and was linked with a Championship loan move earlier in the campaign, though nothing came of it.

Reports in France last week said that he was losing in on a loan move to Montpellier, but he featured in Villa’s win over Leeds United on Friday and nothing has been said of the move since, so it may well be stalling.

He’s a player with experience of playing in the French top tier with Marseille and of playing in European competitions too, so there’s no doubting his quality. But whether Michael Carrick would fancy a loan signing instead of a permanent one this month remains to be seen.

Josh Onomah

Middlesbrough made an effort to sign Fulham’s Josh Onomah on loan last summer. But his transfer exit fell through and he remained at Craven Cottage, where he’s played just twice in the premier League this season.

The Englishman is a roust midfield player who can operate in a defensive or attacking role. He’s chipped in with some important goals for Fulham over the years and boasts a good amount of technical ability for a player with so much height and power.

There looks to be no reason why he wouldn’t be available on loan or for a transfer this month, so it could be one for Carrick and co to consider.

Cameron Brannagan

Ex-Liverpool youngster Cameron Brannagan was heavily linked with a Championship move after his impressive last season with Oxford United in League One.

He netted 14 goals from midfield and looked set to be on the move with Blackpool having come close to signing him, before he committed his future to Oxford United.

He’s scored six goals in League One so far this season. His side are struggling though and currently failing to reach the heights of last season, so he may yet be reconsidering his future at the club.

Boro would be an attractive option and Brannagan would offer very similar capabilities to Barlaser as well, with the Oxford United man capable of scoring and creating goals from the middle of the park.