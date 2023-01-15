Update shared on Bournemouth’s pursuit of Bristol City man Semenyo with potential contract offer revealed

According to Alan Nixon (The Sun on Sunday, 15.01.23, page 57), Premier League strugglers Bournemouth are preparing a move for long-term target Antoine Semenyo.

23-year-old striker Semenyo has just returned from the recent World Cup where he played a small part in Ghana’s group games. However, the London-born attacker is playing a bigger part at Ashton Gate for Bristol City.

In 25 appearances across all competitions this season, Semenyo has caught the eye with seven goals and two assists. Five of these goals and both assists have come in the Championship.

Nixon says that Bournemouth are ready to prise Semenyo away from the West Country and that they could get him with a £15 million bid – this move would include a £50,000-a-week contract says Nixon. The Cherries are long-term admirers of Semenyo, having been linked with him throughout last year.

Nixon adds that Bournemouth ‘are finding it hard to land players’ as they languish near the Premier League relegation places.

1 of 12 Which stadium is bigger? Turf Moor Ewood Park

Thoughts…

Championship sides such as Bristol City will always be at risk of their players being poached by Premier League clubs.

What places the Robins even more at risk is that they’re enduring a faltering 2022/23 campaign. They sit 17th in the table after 27 games and could yet be dragged into the bottom three.

Whilst they are six points clear of the drop zone, they are still struggling for consistency despite yesterday’s impressive 4-2 hammering of Birmingham City.

Semenyo underlined his threat in that win, scoring one goal and registering an assist. It was the second consecutive game where he’d made the scoresheet after a relatively quiet first half of the season.

Should Bournemouth firm up their interest, then Bristol City might well have a struggle to hold onto Semenyo.

Bristol City return to action v Swansea City on Tuesday night.