Sheffield United make decision on attacker’s future amid interest from EFL clubs

According to Alan Nixon (The Sun on Sunday, 15.01.23, pg. 57), Sheffield United starlet Daniel Jebbison is staying at Bramall Lane this month.

Writing in The Sun on Sunday, Nixon states that the Blades ‘plan to keep hold of’ the 19-year-old in spite of ‘big interest’ in the youngster. This decision by Paul Heckingbottom’s side means that a number of sides, including Port Vale, are set to be disappointed at missing out on a loan deal, according to Nixon.

Jebbison has broken through from the youth ranks at Sheffield United and has fought his way into the first-team picture at the club. To date, he has 23 appearances for the first-team, returning two goals. One of these goals has come in this season’s FA Cup in the 2-0 win against Millwall.

This season has seen him somewhat underused by the Blades – he’s amassed just 168 minutes of Championship action under his belt from seven appearances.

1 of 12 Which stadium is bigger? Turf Moor Ewood Park

Thoughts…

It may seem like a strange decision this one by Sheffield United. On the face of it you do want backup, especially when challenging for promotion. However, Jebbison hasn’t made the matchday squad a number of times this season.

Obviously, he is young, and one would think that the Blades would want to get him regular exposure to organised football. This doesn’t seem to be the case though with Heckingbottom having decided that the teen striker is to stay at Bramall Lane.

He might have plans for him over the second half of this season. If that is so, it is understandable that the Sheffield United chief is wanting to keep him at the club. And Sheffield United don’t have too many fully-fit options in attack and with the likes of Billy Sharp ageing, keeping Jebbison around may well be the best bet.

Sheffield United return to action v Hull City on Friday.