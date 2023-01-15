Sheffield United looking at Chelsea youngster

Sheffield United are taking a look at Chelsea youngster Silko Thomas, reports The Sun on Sunday.

Thomas, 18, is a product of the Chelsea youth academy. The Englishman has graduated through the club’s youth ranks having played for the U18, U21, and U23 sides in recent seasons.

But Alan Nixon has now revealed in The Sun on Sunday (15.01.23, pg. 57) that Championship hopefuls Sheffield United are taking a look at Thomas, with the wing-back seemingly on trial with the club.

Nixon says that Sheffield United are ‘looking at’ Thomas, ‘who has been training with the Championship club and played in their Under-21s’ draw with Wigan’ recently.

Paul Heckingbottom’s Sheffield United currently sit in 2nd of the Championship table after their 3-1 win at home v Stoke City yesterday, with nine points standing between them and Watford in 3rd.