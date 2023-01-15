Report shares major update on Burnley’s pursuit of Swansea City’s Obafemi – price tag and wage updates revealed

Burnley are close to sealing a deal for Swansea City striker Michael Obafemi, reports The Sun on Sunday.

Burnley have been chasing Obafemi, 22, since last summer. The Irishman was seemingly on the verge of a big money move to Turf Moor before the move collapsed, forcing him to remain at Swansea City for the first half of this season.

And Obafemi has struggled with just three goals in 19 league outings for Russell Martin’s side this season. But the Clarets’ interest in Obafemi has been reignited this month with reports just last week revealing that the Swans had knocked back two Burnley bids for Obafemi, with the highest of which standing at £2.5million.

Alan Nixon now writes in The Sun on Sunday (15.01.23, pg. 57) that ‘a deal for Swansea striker Obafemi is close to being tied up by Burnley’, with Swansea City hoping for £3million for the player. Nixon adds that Obafemi’s near £1million-a-year wages ‘will be covered’ by Vincent Kompany’s side.