PSV enter race to sign in-demand Norwich City man

Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell is a target for Dutch Eredivisie side PSV, according to Football Insider.

New Norwich City boss David Wagner recently revealed that Cantwell wasn’t in his plans at Carrow Road going forwards, giving a boost to several sides already in pursuit, whilst also giving the green light to other sides in the process.

Scottish Premiership side Rangers have been touted as one of the sides leading the pack, whilst fellow Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers have also expressed an interest.

However, they both face fresh competition for the 24-year-old midfielder, with Eredvisie side PSV now entering into the race, according to Football Insider.

PSV are reportedly in the market for attacking reinforcements following Cody Gakpo’s move to Liverpool, and they have identified Cantwell as a player who can fill the void.

He is out of contract in the summer and so the Canaries are prepared to cash in, so as to not lose the player for free in just a few months time.

A potentially interesting move for Cantwell…

He has already proven himself in both the Championship and the Premier League with his time at Norwich City, but a new challenge could well await the midfielder with this recent report from Football Insider.

Although Rangers would be a change of scenery, PSV would present a whole different proposition altogether. The Eredivisie is a fiercely competitive league with bags of quality, and presents a strong opportunity to play in the Champions League should they finish the season strongly.

It is not known whether Cantwell has a preference to stay in the EFL or move abroad, but he will likely want to play at the highest level he possibly can, and a move to the Netherlands with PSV could be the sort of move and sort of challenge he craves.