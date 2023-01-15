Middlesbrough man is a potential target for Huddersfield Town, report reveals

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Luke Daniels could be a target for Huddersfield Town, reports The Sun on Sunday.

Huddersfield Town are in the market for a new goalkeeper this month with Lee Nicholls set to undergo surgery on a shoulder injury.

And Alan Nixon has revealed in The Sun on Sunday (15.01.23, pg. 57) that Middlesbrough shot-stopper Daniels, 35, is a potential target for the Terriers.

Daniels has played for a host of Football League teams in the past, most notably West Brom, Scunthorpe United, and Brentford. He joined Middlesbrough in 2021 and featured 12 times in the league last season, but currently plays as third-choice goalkeeper under Michael Carrick.

Huddersfield Town currently sit in 22nd place of the table compared to Boro who moved up into 4th after yesterday’s home win v Millwall.